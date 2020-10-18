By Preye Campbell

British-Nigerian Ademola Lookman scored his first Fulham goal as the West-London outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United on Sunday.

In a frustrating outing for both sides languishing in the bottom half of the table, former Everton forward Lookman grabbed the lead for The Cottagers in the 77th minute.

Lookman, who joined Fulham on a season long loan deal from RB Leipzig in the summer, would be left half-pleased eventually when the Blades got their equaliser in the 85th.

This was after Aleksandar Mitrovic- who earlier missed a penalty- conceded a penalty. Billy Sharp coolly converted the resulting spot-kick.

The draw means that Sheffield United move out of the bottom three on goal difference, while Fulham are 19th on the log.

Lookman’s side are next in action on Saturday against Crystal Palace.