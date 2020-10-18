Nollywood actor and director Mofe Duncan is excited to announce that his 89-year-old father, came on the streets of Lagos to join the #EndSARS protest.

Duncan, popular for his ‘The Three Kings’ (2018), ‘Talking Dolls’ (2017) and ‘Love Like a Fire’ (2020) movies, penned a message on his timeline that read

“☆ #PhotoOfTheDay • My 89 year old Dad still out there fighting for this country. He wants a better Nigeria for his children and grandchildren and great-grand children. • Thank you Daddy! 😭🥰🤗 ☆ #WeMove • #EndSars • #EndPoliceBrutality • #StopTheKillings • #StopTheViolence • #PeacefulProtest • ✌✊♥️🇳🇬 ☆”