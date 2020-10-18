Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Sunday pledged that the state government will build a Youth Village as part of its efforts to provide a viable platform for youths in the state to explore their potentials.

Speaking during an interactive session with a cross-section of youths in Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that the initiative is aimed at boosting the creative arts industry and encouraging increased entrepreneurial activities among youths in the state.

The event was organised by the state government to mark the 56th birthday of Gov. Ikpeazu.

The governor said that the state government is committed to providing an enabling environment that will inspire young people to become self-reliant, adding that the initiative is aimed at reducing the unemployment rate.

He said that youths ought to understand that money is not synonymous with success because the key to success is the acquisition of the right skills and knowledge that will enable one to take advantage of opportunities to be successful.

Ikpeazu charged youths in the state to imbibe good virtues, such as humility, diligence, hard work, loyalty, honesty and respect, adding that good virtues are potent weapons for conquering great frontiers in life.

He said: “Loyalty and dedication to service are the two things that have made me survive in life. I am very circumspect with the things I say and do. I advise young people to do the same.

“I don’t believe in the bandwagon effect. I urge young people to care about how people perceive them. Learn to be humble and speak the truth at all times.”

The worth and value of an individual can be denominated on how much confidence can be reposed on an individual. It is about character. My recommendation for you is to strive to get your education,” he said.

Responding, Miss Munachimso Ogbonnaya, a student of the Ibeku High School, thanked the state government for evolving programmes and policies that protect the interest of youths in the state.

Ogbonnaya said that the interactive session had given her the opportunity to learn about the need to take her studies seriously as well as acquire skills.

Master Yehuda Nwankpa, a student of Boys Technical College, called on the state government to build a technology hub, which will serve as a platform for youths to engage in productive ventures.

Nwankpa said that the initiative will attract technological tourism to the state and boost internally-generated revenue in the state as well as promote even socio-economic development.

The event featured an Elevator Pitch Contest and the presentation of cash prizes, as well as, electronic tablets to winners.

Elevator Pitch Contest is the 30-60-second business description of what you do and why someone should work with you.

It is a solo competition where students will have the opportunity to present themselves in an elevator-pitch format to a panel of judges, which will choose the best pitches.