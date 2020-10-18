By Abankula

Fewer than 5,000 people are now hospitalised throughout Nigeria for COVID-19 cases, as new infections hit another plateau.

According to figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night, just 4,750 people are still on admission in various isolation centres.

It said 56,557 patients have been discharged out of a total 61,307 confirmed cases.

However, four persons died from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death toll is now 1,123, rising from 1119 recorded on Friday.

The agency gave the new confirmed infections for Saturday as 113, with Lagos accounting for 37.

Kaduna recorded 16 and Ogun 11.

Here is a breakdown of the daily infections:

Lagos-37

Kaduna-16

Ogun-11

Plateau-11

Taraba-8

Rivers-7

FCT-6

Enugu-4

Niger-4

Edo-3

Delta-2

Imo-2

Benue-1

Kano-1

Here is the cumulative COVID-19 situation in Nigeria. The third column represents those still in hospital: