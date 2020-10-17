An unnamed woman was on Saturday detained in Vienna after she called the police and said that she had killed her three children.

Officers who arrived at the woman’s apartment in the morning hours found two dead children, an 8-month old boy, and a three-year-old girl.

The third child, a 9-year-old girl, was brought to the hospital for resuscitation, but the doctors could not save her.

Police had initially said all three children were girls, but later clarified that the baby was a boy.

The coroner found in an initial examination that the children likely died from suffocation, a police spokesman told dpa.

The mother told the police that she wanted to commit suicide.

The motive for the alleged killing was not immediately clear.

The mother and the father of the children had injured each other in a violent argument a few weeks ago.

Following the incident, authorities had ordered the father to move out of the family’s home temporarily, according to police.

However, the spokesman stressed that the dispute was not necessarily linked to the killings.