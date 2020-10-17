Former Big Brother Naija housemate Deborah Rise has a banging new song, to help lift your spirit during the ongoing unrest in Nigeria #EndPoliceBritality protest.
The new song is titled “We Have Won“. Watch the video here…
Saturday, October 17, 2020 5:49 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
