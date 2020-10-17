American woman Lisa Montgomery is expected to receive lethal injection on December 8, the Justice Department said.

She would be the first woman to be executed by the US government since 1953 when Bonnie Brown Heady was executed.

Lisa Montgomery was convicted of strangling a Missouri woman who was eight-months pregnant, then cut out and kidnapped the baby.

Montgomery’s file was re-visited after the federal government continued its string of executions this year.

Montgomery’s execution will be the Justice Department’s eighth execution this year.

The ninth execution will be Brandon Bernard, who was convicted of killing two youth ministers on a military reservation in Texas in 1999. He is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on December 10.

Both Montgomery and Bernard are held at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.