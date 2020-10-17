Troost-Ekong against Derby County.Nigeria Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has taken to social media to show his delight after making his debut for Watford in their 1-0 victory over Derby County in Friday’s Championship game.

Troost-Ekong, 27, joined the Hornets in September from Serie A club Udinese on a five-year deal.

The experienced centre-back was allowed to leave the Nigeria national team camp before their goalless draw against Tunisia on Tuesday in order to prepare for Watford’s game against Derby.

And he gave a good account of himself for the Championship outfit after playing straight from kick-off and was replaced in the 77th minute.

Watford won the game with a solitary Joao Pedro effort, but Troost-Ekong’s showing ensured his side kept a clean sheet in the encounter. He made 45 touches, four clearances, won one aerial contest and had an 89% successful pass rate.

An elated Troost-Ekong took to social media to share his feelings on his first appearance for Watford.

“[I am] happy to make my Watford debut tonight with three points and a clean sheet! Well done to the boys! On to the next one on Wednesday,” Troost-Ekong posted on Instagram.

There were concerns that the Super Eagles vice-captain came off with an injury on his debut but Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has allayed such injury fears.

“He [Troost-Ekong] felt something with his hamstring, but we changed him at the right moment and it’s not something dangerous with him, we hope he is okay,” Ivic told the club website.

Troost-Ekong spent two years with Udinese and featured in more than 65 games across all competitions before making the move to Vicarage Road.