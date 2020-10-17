By Jennifer Okundia
Going into the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house has given a lifetime opportunity of fame and business platform to so many individuals including Tolanibaj.
The Nigerian U.S. based Artists and repertoire (A&R) responsible for talent scouting and overseeing the artistic development of recording artists, recently moved back to Nigeria.
Announcing that she is the latest official brand ambassador for a skincare brand ‘jennysglownigeria,’ the former BBNaija housemate who is currently having a shot at fame, thanks the platform, wrote:
I am excited to announce that I am officially an ambassador of @jennysglownigeria
– This partnership was signed & sealed a few weeks ago but we had to wait to make the announcement whilst we fight against police brutality🕊
– I’m looking forward to this exciting new journey.
View this post on Instagram
I am excited to announce that I am officially an ambassador of @jennysglownigeria – This partnership was signed & sealed a few weeks ago but we had to wait to make the announcement whilst we fight against police brutality🕊 – I’m looking forward to this exciting new journey. – Kindly follow @jennysglownigeria for your skin products ✨✨
What do you think?