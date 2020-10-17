By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian on-air personality, television presenter, and actress, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun has celebrated the veteran actress Mama Rainbow on her 78th birthday.

To celebrate the veteran actress, the OAP in an Instagram post on Friday narrated how Mama Rainbow picked her up from a primary school in England.

She wrote, “Happy birthday grandma @mamarainbowofficial I remember when you picked me up from primary school in England and I told everyone a superstar was coming,” Stephanie wrote.

“They were all so excited to meet a movie star! May God continue to bless you, love you loads. 78 never looked this good.”

The Nigerian on-air personality and presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV became known after featuring in the popular Nigerian TV Series Tinsel as ‘Feke.’