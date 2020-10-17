Spoxio Limited, a tech firm has developed ‘Spoxio’, a social media network platform, and scouting application. The platform is specifically designed to provide sport men/women, fans, clubs, and scouts, a place to network and collaborate globally.

According to Spoxio developers, the app is the first of its kind “and “focuses on a niche market, which targets all sports worldwide. The app is available for download on in App Store, Google Play, and web applications.

The app also enables sports professionals the opportunity to be recruited by scouts and clubs across the globe, networking with their fans via messages, online streaming, and create chat rooms with multiple voice connections.

Spoxio also allows users to build a strong fan base, create moments for fans to share their opinion, and additionally mentor upcoming potential sports bodies in the app.

Spoxio aims to provide an environment that will allow sportsmen and women the chance to showcase their skills.