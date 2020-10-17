By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian international who plays for Italian side Crotone Simeon Nwankwo has lined behind Victor Osimhen urging the government to end Police brutality in the country.

Simeon gave Crotone an early lead in the match from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Leonardo Bonucci conceded a penalty for a dangerous play against Arkadiusz Reca.

Simeon was not part of the Nigeria national football team during the recent international game. However, he got his first call-up for Nigeria in 2018 during the preparation for the World Cup.

On 28 May, Simeon made his international debut for Nigeria in the 1–1 draw against Dr Congo. In June 2018 he was named in Nigeria’s final 23 man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He made his first appearance at the tournament against Croatia where he came in as a second-half substitute whilst Nigeria were 2–0 down. He also played as a substitute in the 2–1 defeat against Argentina who eliminated Nigeria from the World Cup.