By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central has reacted to the Nigerian Army’s plan to commence operation ”Exercise Crocodile Smile” by Tuesday, October 20.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it will begin its annual operation nationwide which usually involves large deployment of troops and weapons.

Nigerians have seen this as a response from the Federal Governmrnt to disperse the #EndSARS protests. This assumption includes Sen. Shehu Sani because he immediately reacted on Twitter.

”Smiling Crocodile shouldnt swim into this boiling waters” he warned.

Smiling Crocodile shouldn’t swim Into this Boiling waters.#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 17, 2020