By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central has reacted to the Nigerian Army’s plan to commence operation ”Exercise Crocodile Smile” by Tuesday, October 20.
The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it will begin its annual operation nationwide which usually involves large deployment of troops and weapons.
Nigerians have seen this as a response from the Federal Governmrnt to disperse the #EndSARS protests. This assumption includes Sen. Shehu Sani because he immediately reacted on Twitter.
”Smiling Crocodile shouldnt swim into this boiling waters” he warned.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 17, 2020
We are waiting for the Fulani crocodile. The battle line is drawn. Brutai and his Fulani Lord will feel the impact of our long bottled up anger against the fulani excesses. The Fulani army of Nigeria can only dance and smile in the South while Boko Haram terrorists are ravaging the entire North. Useless people. If python is not dancing in the South East crocodile is smiling in the South South