Victor Moses turned down a chance to stay at Chelsea this season before joining Russian club Spartak Moscow.According to Dan McCarthy of MaccaSport, Blues boss Lampard persuaded Moses to stay at Chelsea for the 2020/21 season, but the 29-year-old former Nigerian international was unconvinced due to concerns over regular playing time.

Moses sealed a one-year loan deal with Spartak on Thursday, in view of making it permanent at the end of the current season.

McCarthy believes that with Chelsea’s wide array of attacking options, there was simply no chance for the former Liverpool player at Stamford Bridge.

Moses, who joined Chelsea in 2012, featured in 128 matches for the Blues, in which he scored 18 goals and made 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Spartak’s general director Shamil Gazizov has said that the Russian giants have high hopes for their new man.

Gazizov told Sport-Express; “I was not nervous, the negotiations went well, everything went according to plan.

“We hope to see Moses in Moscow tomorrow (Saturday). There will be a presentation. I don’t think I need to introduce him to anyone.

“Everyone will see why Spartak chose him.”

The Red-Whites have the option to sign Moses permanently for €8m at the end of the season.