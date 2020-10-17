By Agency Reporter

Thousands of women marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as the replacement of late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on the nomination of Barrett, a conservative appellate judge, despite objections from Democrats.

The Democrats said the confirmation process comes too close to Nov. 3’s presidential election.

More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots for who they want to sit in the White House for the next four years, Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Demonstrators at the Women’s March said they were angry that the Republicans appear ready to confirm Barrett’s nomination so close to Election Day.

They also contrasted the plan to the senators’ refusal to move forward Merrick Garland, the pick of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, more than six months ahead of the 2016 election.

“The fact of the matter is that we are powerful and they are afraid,” said Sonja Spoo, the director of the reproductive rights campaigns at UltraViolet, a feminist advocacy group, one of the speakers at the protest.

“They are on the ropes and they know it and we are about to give the knock-out punch.”

Ginsburg, a liberal champion of women’s rights, died on Sept. 18.

The protesters marched through downtown Washington to the Supreme Court steps. Hundreds of marches and demonstrations were planned here at city halls, parks and monuments across the country.

In confirmation hearings this week, Barrett side-stepped questions about presidential powers, abortion, climate change, voting rights and Obamacare, saying she could not answer because cases involving these matters could come before the court.

If Barrett takes a seat on the Supreme Court, conservatives would have a 6-3 majority.