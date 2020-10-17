By Okafor Ofiebor

Delta State Government has constituted an eight-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry to investigate allegations of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state.

A statement signed by Secretary to State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, in Asaba, said that the panel, as approved by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, would receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra–judicial killings in the state from victims of the disbanded Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS) or any other police unit, with a view to ascertaining their validity.

The statement added that the panel was also expected to recommend compensation or other remedies appropriate for each case.

According to the statement, the panel has Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd) as Chairman and Mr Omamuzo Erebe as Secretary.

Other members of the panel are AIG David Igbodo (retd), Mr Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youths, Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore representing students, Mr Freedom Atsepoyi and Ambassador Eris Jewo–Ibi representing the civil society groups and Mr Nicholas Osadolor representing the Human Rights Commission.

The statement said that the panel would be inaugurated on Monday at the Government House, Asaba .