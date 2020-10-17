The Delta Government has constituted an eight-member judicial panel of inquiry to investigate allegations of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba.

Ebie said that the panel, as approved by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, would receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings in the state.

The SSG said the panel would investigate complaints from victims of the disbanded Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS) or any other police unit, with a view to ascertaining their validity.

He said that the panel was also expected to recommend compensations and/or other remedies appropriate for each case.

According to him, the panel has Justice Celestina Ogisi (rtd.) as Chairman and Mr Omamuzo Erebe as Secretary.

He listed other members to include AIG David Igbodo (rtd), Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, representing the youths and Mr Godwin Oyovweadjebore, representing students.

The panel also has Mr Freedom Atsepoyi, Mr Eris Jewo-Ibi, representing the civil society groups and Mr Nicholas Osadolor, representing the Human Rights Commission.

Ebie said that the panel would be inaugurated on Oct. 19 at the Government House, Asaba.