Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the State from 30th October 2020.

This followed the engagement with all stakeholders and setting up of mechanisms for observing COVID-19 protocols in all schools in the State.

By this directive, schools are to resume academic activities for 3rd term and ensure they operate within the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the safety of students and teachers.

Already, various trainings and engagements have been held to orientate school principals and teachers on basic operational requirements.

Similarly, the management of schools have been mandated to clean, fumigate and re-arrange the school environment preparatory to the resumption.

However, all grade six students are to resume schools between 19th-23rd October to prepare for the First School Leaving Certificate and National Common Entrance Examinations.

All heads of public and private schools with huge population are also advised to consider staggered school attendance to avoid going against COVID-19 protocols relating to social distancing.

The governor also directed that all exchange students who have arrived from other states should be accommodated pending the resumption date.

He lauded the support and collaboration of traditional rulers, Parent Teacher Associations, School Based Management Committees and urges them to continue to step down the COVID-19 compliance advocacy at the grassroots.

In the meantime, arrangements are ongoing to facilitate the resumption of tertiary institutions in the State.