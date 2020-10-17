By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi on Sunday showed support for Nigerian youths, particularly the #EndSARS protesters who held nationwide candlelight procession for fallen patriots.

These fallen patriots are Nigerian youths who have died from the carelessness and brutality of the Police.

Obi wrote that the candlelight ceremony showed how the youths value their dead mates.

”Your candlelight memorial of yesterday shows that you place premium value on your fallen patriots. I heard you loud and clear and stand in solidarity with you in the quest for a better Nigeria. #EndSARS

