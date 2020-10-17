Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of Rev. Tola Oyediran (Nee Awolowo), eldest daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Kalu, in a condolence message on Saturday, condoled with the government and people of Ogun over the demise of their illustrious daughter.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, Kalu described the late Oyediran, as an epitome of peace and humility.

He said that the deceased contributed to the media industry, having served as Chairman, Board of Directors of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), publishers of the Tribune titles during her lifetime.

He said, “I convey my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the entire Awolowo family over the demise of Reverend Tola Oyediran, former Chairman of Board of Directors of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), publishers of the Tribune titles.

“The deceased was a devout Christian, community leader and philanthropist, whose good deeds will continue to speak for her.

“The late Reverend Oyediran did not deviate from the ideals of her late father,” Kalu said.

While praying to God to rest the soul of Oyediran, Kalu commiserated with Mrs Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Mr Segun Awolowo Jr. and other members of the Awolowo family over the sad loss.