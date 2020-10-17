By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen after waiting for three matches finally scored his debutant Serie A goal for Napoli.

The striker after he scored his opening Serie A goal celebrates by holding a white shirt with a written message to the Nigerian government “EndPoliceBrutaity in Nigeria.

The ace striker slugged in the fourth goal for his side right before the end of the first half in their one-sided match against Atlanta.

Napoli dominated the match with 12 shots on target and 52 percent ball possession compared to Atlanta’s four shots and 48 percent possession in the first half.

Osimhen recently missed playing for Nigeria during the international break as the Nigerian football federation excused the striker for undisclosed reasons.

His absence, however, could be said to be because of Napoli’s midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas who contracted coronavirus after their last match against Genoa.

On getting his opener there would be no going back for Osimehen after he impressed in pre-season for Napoli.