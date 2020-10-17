By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied reports that its website was hacked on Friday.

The apex bank in a statement on its Twitter page maintained that contrary to reports, its website was safe.

It further urged Nigerians to avoid peddling fake news as its website is adequately protected and there was no cause for alarm.

The statement reads, “Contrary to claims on social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

“We also wish to advise the online community to desist from peddling fake news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.”

CBN Website Not Hacked pic.twitter.com/nZFdabmARo — Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) October 16, 2020

Hackers called Anonymous had on Friday hacked the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and also threatened to reveal secrets of the Nigerian authorities.