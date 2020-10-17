By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress and ex-Big Brother Africa Housemate, Lilian Afegbai, has taken to social media to release a statement after her retired police mother, Carol Onyekachi Afegbai, was accused of murder.

Afegbai disclosed that “The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State.”

Lilian in 2018, won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut ‘Bound.’

In her words, she said: “My spirit will not be dampened by the death threats and cyber bullying. I am a Nigerian youth and we deserve a better Nigeria and I will continually fight until it is fixed.

“As per my mother being dragged for murder, to the best of my knowledge, my mother who is now retired did not kill anyone. The police officer (AMADIN IDAHOSA) that was attached to my mother’s station who killed the suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice R. Irele-Ifijeh of the High Court of Justice, Edo State in Charge No: B/CD/24C/2014.

“He is currently serving his jail term at the Oko Prison, Benin, although he has appealed the matter up to the Supreme Court.

“My spirit will never be broken. I will fight for justice and against the system that have put all of us into this mess.

#endsars #endpolicebrutality”

The media personality was called out on social media after she joined the #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY and #ENDSARS movement.