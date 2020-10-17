By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria sees increasing COVID-19 cases on Friday with Lagos and Oyo States recording more than half of the infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, releases 212 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, with Lagos raking in 85 cases while Oyo posted 72 new cases.

So far, Nigeria has 61,194 confirmed cases of the virus, with 52,304 survivors discharged and 1,119 deaths recorded.

The 212 cases is far higher than the 148 cases recorded in Nigeria on Thursday.

Today’s figures were recorded in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Lagos, in recent time has had resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The 88 new cases it recorded on Friday represented an increase, with 66 cases posted on Thursday.

Oyo jumped from 13 COVID-19 cases on Thursday to a screaming 72 fresh cases.

With #EndSARS protests taking the Centre stage in Lagos and Oyo States, there is cause to worry of a resurgence of infections.

How States stand on Friday

Lagos-85

Oyo-72

FCT-21

Ogun-11

Plateau-11

Katsina-6

Kaduna-5

Osun-1

61,194 confirmed

52,304 discharged

1,119 deaths