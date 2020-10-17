By Jennifer Okundia
A social media sensation, businesswoman, and brand influencer Laura Ikeji wrote a message to her younger sister Benita, who added another year today.
Celebrating her new age with cute photos, the celebrant took to her Instagram page to leave a note of gratitude to God, her family and friends.
Benita wrote: “Happy happy birthday to me! Thankful for life, love, growth, family and friends. Thank you Jesus. I love you Benny!”
Her siblings wished her a good one.
Laura said: “Happy birthday lil mama. My baby sis is a year today. God bless u @like_benny
peksikeji
My fine sister!!!!! Happy birthday 🎊
sandraikeji
Happy birthday beautiful 😍😍😍
officiallindaikej
I love you benny. Happy birthday, beautiful 😍 😘❤️
