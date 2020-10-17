By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea’s manager, Frank Lampard has expressed frustration at the performance of his player after their 3-3 draw against Southampton at the Stamford Bridge.

The blues despite their 2 goal advantage in the first half managed to slump to a draw at the end of the match. Theo Walcott who gets his first start for Southampton after leaving his boyhood club in 2006 helped Soton snatch a draw.

He provided the assist which Jannik Vestergaard converted in stoppage time.

Lampard after the match said “I am frustrated and the players are. The first half was as good as we have played this season, got two goals, and could have scored more.”

“You want to pick up points at home against teams like Southampton.”

He, however, commended Timo Werner, who got his debutant Premier League goals after joining the London club.

Lampard said, the goals were really good individual goals and he looked sharp. “It’s great for his confidence and we’ll see a lot more of that.’

On Kepa’s role in Chelsea’s errors, Frank believes he made two really good saves in the game and, even though people’s eyes will be drawn to the second goal, it wasn’t just him at fault for that.

He said every goalkeeper has to be strong mentally at the top level.