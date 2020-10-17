Zlatan Ibrahimovic: scores twice in Milan derby

Thirty-nine year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, returning from coronavirus break, scored twice within 3 minutes to give Milan a 2-1 win over Inter in a dramatic Derby della Madonnina.

AC Milan had not beaten Inter since January 2016.

Ibrahimovic had missed four games and not played for almost a month after contracting COVID-19, but he put Stefano Pioli’s men two goals up inside 16 minutes on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku got Inter back in it before the break.

Despite second-half pressure, Antonio Conte’s side could not force an equaliser as their four-match derby winning streak was ended.

There was one more twist when Inter were awarded a penalty when Donnarumma was adjudged to have brought down Lukaku in the closing stages.

However, VAR ruled the striker had strayed offside before the incident as in-form Milan held on to celebrate a famous triumph.

The victory took AC Milan to the top of Serie A with 12 points in four matches. Inter are languishing in the sixth spot with 7 points.