By Jennifer Okundia

Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, and author of ‘The Girl Entrepreneurs’, released a statement on her timeline, where she predicted that youths will one day be united with a common goal.

Awosika said ‘Knowing that there are more young people in Nigeria than any other age group, the day the “ Tribe of Youth” emerges, with wisdom and right management they will be unstoppable in pushing for the Nigeria of their dream.’

Read her statement here:

In 2018, at an event organized by the Nigerian Institute of Public relations with the tag “The Youth Debate”, I made a case for a “ Tribe of Youths”. I envisioned a day, when all young Nigerians, no matter their social class, education or tribe of origin, will be United with a common goal. Knowing that there are more young people in Nigeria than any other age group, it was clear to me that, the day the “ Tribe of Youth” emerges, with wisdom and right management they will be unstoppable in pushing for the Nigeria of their dream. It has been surreal for me to watch this past week emerge. I am overwhelmed by the thoughts of what this season represents for our nation if we manage it well. Many are praying across the land, including my friends and I, praying that the Lord will guide our leaders, encourage and guide our children, grant us all understanding and grace to make the most of this pivotal moment in our nation. That no one, who seeks to hijack this moment for evil will succeed. That lives of our children on the streets will be safe and no more blood will be shed.

Our children have shown us that “Though tribe and tongue may differ” whenever we stand together as a true tribe of “ Nigerians “ we are unstoppable. Let’s do it. It’s TIME!!

The message came on the heels of the current unrest in Nigeria, as a result of youths demanding for an end to police brutality and Special Anti Robbery Squad in a protest that has gone on for days.