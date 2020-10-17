Nollywood actress Mosunmola Filani Oduoye has joined others in narrating how policemen allegedly shot and killed a family member.

In Filani’s case, her younger brother, Olatunbosun Filani, was allegedly murdered by police officers in Abeokuta, Ogun state in 2010.

According to Mosunmola, she had to search for his corpse from one mortuary to the other.

After 10 years of his demise, Filani is yet to know what led to his death and who shot him.

Posting a photo of her late brother, she wrote; ”Nigeria failed u in 2010, my sweet brother. U were 25years old then.

”Officers from eleweran/obantoko Abeokuta killed u on Friday evening, but we were notified on Sunday morning. We don’t have the full details of what happened or how it happened till date.

”We went to both station, but we were treated like criminals, and chased away. I was able to locate ur corpse thru the help of a big area brother back then… We went to all the mortuaries in Abeokuta one after the other tipping them to let me search thru their abandoned corpses by police.

”When I found u at ijaiye state hospital u were naked and dead but ur hand was still on ur stomach where u were shot and I could see the bullet hole. I shouted, rolled on the muddy floor, I sat amongst the many corpses and held u, my handsome brother before I was dragged away.

”They never wanted us to locate ur corpse at all.

”But today We Nigerians are saying NO MORE!!!

”RIP OLATUBOSUN OLUWATOSIN FILANI. POLICE KILLED U IN 2010. #endsars #endpolicebrutality #endunlawfulkillings