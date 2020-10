By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday joined a group of #EndSARS protesters in the state capital, Osogbo.

He walked along with hundreds of protesters from Oke fia to Olaiya.

Oyetola had earlier urged the protester to maintain their peaceful approach and remain calm.

According to him, the Federal and State government are committed to hearing their demands.

More details later…