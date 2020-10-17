The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, on Saturday, condoled with the families of late Rev. Tola Oyediran on the death of their matriarch, saying the death was a colossal loss.

Oyediran, the eldest child of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died on Friday afternoon at the age of 79.

She would have been 80 years by Dec. 1.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock at the news of the Awolowo matriarch’s death.

He noted that the demise was a huge loss to the Yoruba race.

The Aare described the late Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) PLC, publishers of the Tribune Titles, Oyediran, as great a loss to the entire country.

“My heartfelt condolences go to my sister, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu and to the management of Tribune Newspapers, the Oyedirans and most especially, the Awolowo families, on the death of the eldest daughter of the first Premier of Western Region, late Obafemi Awolowo, who died in Ibadan yesterday.

“It was a great loss to me personally.

“However, the late Rev. Oyediran will be remembered for her humility and efforts in sustaining the legacies of the late sage alongside my sister, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, who is also a co-chairman of the ANN PLC.

“I wish to also express my condolences to Prof. Oyediran, the widower, and the children, including the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo,’’ the Aare said.

Adams recalled that during her life, the deceased was an epitome of humility, a pillar of the Awolowo dynasty and a great woman of substance.

According to him, late Oyediran took the baton as chairman of Tribune titles shortly after the glorious passage of the late Mama HID Awolowo and she made remarkable impact in sustaining the legacies of the Awolowos.

“It is a great loss to lose such an amiable mother.

“I pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and also grant the soul of the departed eternal rest,’’ the Aare added.