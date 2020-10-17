By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode have reacted to the video of Ambassador Hussaini Coomassie saying that President Muhammadu Buhari is too lenient with the #EndSARS protesters.

Amb. Coomassie was seen in a video saying that the President should have dealt with the nationwide protests with ”an iron fist”.

”After the president has succumbed to them, SARS has been dissolved so they think the next thing is to sack the IGP, Fani-Kayode is asking Buhari to resign? I don’t blame him, I blame Buhari”

”If the police fail, bring in the military. We, the patriotic citizens will support you.

On FFK’s response, he wrote; ”To the ugly monkey who says Buhari should use an iron fist & extreme force to crush the #EndSARS protest & who had the effrontery to call my name I say this: Kill the protestors and prepare for dire consequences”

