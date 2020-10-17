By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who clocked 60 years on Friday, 16 October, said he has been subjected to the greatest humiliation, suffering and pain from those closest to him.

Reflecting on what happened to him in the last 60 years, Fani-Kayode said he had witnessed the most terrible things in life and that all through them, he gave thanks to God.

“I have witnessed the most terrible things that most only read about in books and I have been subjected to the greatest humiliation, suffering and pain from those closest to me yet I have counted it all as joy and borne it with stoicism, silence and dignity refusing to offer a word of explanation or complaint to anyone.

“Yet God has been faithful. He has healed my wounds with the balm of Gilead, given me a sure word and given me the strength and power to forgive.

“He has put my many enemies to shame, delivered me from death and infirmity, protected my children, strengthened my wife Regina, preserved my life, blessed me with faithful and loyal loved ones, met my every need and watched over me for good and not for evil,” he said.

According to him, “He has delivered me from the wicked machinations and the premeditated, well-orchestrated, well-planned and diabolical plans of my enemies who hate me with a perfect hatred.

“He has guided me in my life’s walk, counselled me even when I refused to listen and forgiven me where and when I got things wrong and disobeyed Him.

“He has delivered me from every betrayal, exposed every lie, silenced every adversary, thwarted every conspiracy, strengthened my heart, emboldened my spirit, restored my soul, helped me to love again and healed my deep wounds.”