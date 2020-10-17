By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown first runner-up Dorathy Bachor, has revealed that she is opened to acting opportunities as one of her new plans.

In an Interview with Tribune on Friday, she said, “I think I can play diverse roles. I know I did more of the motherly role in the house, but I’m sure if I try other roles I definitely can deliver. I am open to any actually.”

The reality TV star, who was asked what her plans were since the show is over, said she would probably take a course for a month or two in interior decoration, do a little bit of styling and acting and a lot of charity work.

Dorathy added that the aspect of fame that shocked her are the pictures, saying, “the pictures! I can say I have taken enough pictures for a lifetime.”

Dorathy was the first female housemate of the Lockdown edition to have her Instagram account verified.