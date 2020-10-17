No fewer than 17 medical students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) have tested positive for COVID-19 after being recalled for examinations.

In a report by The Nation, Comrade Tukur Abdulkadir, Chairman KASU Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), made this known on Friday while speaking to newsmen in Kaduna.

Abdulkadir said the positive cases have vindicated the union’s opposition to reopening of the institution.

According to him: “As you are aware, the management of Kaduna State University has opened the university and plans to conduct examination beginning from Monday, 19th of October, 2020.

“To this moment, Kaduna State Government has not officially announced the re-opening of tertiary institutions. Although the 2019/2020 academic session has been significantly affected by Covid-19 lockdown, re-opening the university at this material time is tantamount to trading the lives of students and staff for the conduct of the examination.

“The decision by the management of KASU to re-open is in gross violation of the Covid-19 Protocol as highlighted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“This action also violates the standard provision and regulations guiding the conduct of University examinations.

“Let this be known to the general public, almost all the guidelines as stipulated by PTF/NCDC are not in existence in Kaduna State University at the moment.

“Students congregate very closely without facemasks, and hostels are overcrowded. It is on record that some weeks ago, 17 out of about 50 medical students who were recalled for examination tested positive to Covid-19.”

Abdulkadir stressed that the examination which was proposed for October 19 was not feasible because students were not given sufficient revision time.

He also alleged that the institution has not been following COVID-19 protocols, hinting there were neither adequate spacing nor Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for students and lecturers.

Abdulkadir warned there might be a spike in COVID-19 infection considering the institution is not residential.