A couple, Mr John Omena and his wife, Mrs Omena has hailed an officer with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Oluwa Mojeed for returning the N105,000 Mrs Omena forgot inside a commuter bus to her on 2 October 2020 saying the behaviour Mojeed displayed at this critical time is unprecedented in the history LASTMA existence.

They said the action Mojeed exhibited by returning the money to them is a further testimony that there are selfless, honest, God-fearing and incorruptible personnel in LASTMA, adding that Mojeed deserved recognition for his exemplary conduct.

The couple praised the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu and the General Manager in charge of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye for instilling discipline, anti-corruption and due process on the LASTMA personnel which have greatly rebranded LASTMA as a responsible, reliable institution in recent time.

Narrating the incident, Mrs Omena stated, “I entered a bus at Mowe bus stop in Ogun State enroute toll gate, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos on my way to the market with three bags, and on getting to Alausa bus stop, a LASTMA Officer joined me in the front seat and on reaching toll gate bus stop, I alighted from the bus with two bags and forgot the one with the money on top the vehicle dashboard.

“I later realised I was not with the third bag after I had crossed the expressway through the footbridge and I quickly begged a good Samaritan to help me with her phone which I used to call the small phone inside my bag and Mojeed picked the call and told me to meet him at Ogudu bus stop and he gave me the bag with the money intact at the bus stop.

“I am now appealing to other LASTMA officers to emulate Mojeed for his God-fearing conduct and rebranding the LASTMA, Mrs Omena stated.

According to Mr John Omena, “I thanked Oluwa Mojeed for returning the money to my wife because if not, we would have been in debt because my wife borrowed the money.

“I was not surprised when my wife told me of the incident, because the General Manager in charge of LASTMA and the Director of Operation, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba since assuming duty have reformed the LASTMA and its personnel which have greatly reduced the usual noise about the activities of the LASTMA officials.

When contacted, Mojeed confirmed the development but declined to comment on the matter saying he is not authorized to speak with the press because he is a civil servant.