By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Newly promoted side, Cadiz have recorded a historic win over Laliga defending Champions in 1-0 home triumph.

The last time Cadiz defeated Real Madrid was in 1991 while Di Stefano was in charge of the Los Blancos repeating history 29 years after.

Anthony Lozano dealt the blow against Madrid scoring the only goal in the match in the 16th minute. Real Madrid trailed since then pursuing an equalizer until the match ended even tho they were the dominant side in the match.

Cadiz were close to getting a second goal in the 29th minute but it was goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who came to the rescue again as Lozano hits a low shot on target after a glorious ball from deep from José Mari.

Real got a goal in the 79th minute when Jovic had the ball in the net but Benzema was offside when he nodded across the box to the Serbia striker as it was ruled out.

Real Madrid after their loss today have another difficult task ahead of them as they prepare to face Barcelona next Saturday and Shakthar Donetsk in their midweek champions league tie