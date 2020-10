Big Brother Naija’s Latin ballroom expert, fitness and personal trainer, Praise, has written a message to protesters of the #EndSARS movement.

The 28-year-old dancer from Enugu was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and took third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010.

Captioning a photo on social media, he said “Good morning guys: As the protest are ongoing, please don’t forget to keep yourselves safe. #sarsmustend #swatmustend #reformnigeria”