Popular Nigerian reality TV star, brand ambassador and entrepreneur Nengi has signed a new deal with PayPorte, a top fashion store for women.
The Bayelsa State native who became prominent after participating in the just concluded 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show, took to her timeline to share the message below:
‘@payporte X Nengi ! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to 😋’
I’m so excited to join the @deshapeables family, as their newest Brand Ambassador. This was signed over a week ago but as you all know we are fighting for a greater cause which is #EndSars , hence the delay in the announcement. Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand. 🤍
