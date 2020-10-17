Bauchi state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Baba Tela, said on Saturday that critics of their administration must have felt disappointed by the successful conduct of Local Government elections in the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Katagum, Tela said such critics had thought the administration would not match its promise with action and had never thought the elections would hold.

He explained that with the Council Elections issue now laid to rest, the PDP administration in the state had not only been vindicated but had also silenced critics.

He pledged that their administration would continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people across the state.

He commended the state electoral commission, security agencies, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful conduct of the exercise.

The last Local Government elections in the state took place in 2008.