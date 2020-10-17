Osun state commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode said the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday, was an assassination attempt.

Egbemode’s statement threw light on what really transpired when Oyetola decided to march with the #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.

“Armed with guns, cutlasses, the hoodlums swooped on the Governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters at the state capital”, Egbemode said.

“Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya junction, singing with them and promising them that their demands will be looked into, and that he supported how their peaceful agitations which is a part of democratic process.

“However, while still addressing the youths, the armed men and women started shooting, hurled stones at the Governor’s car”.