By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal’s coach, Mikel Arteta has said he was angry for losing to his former boss Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard said he is always angry whenever he loses as he has a desire to always win.

However, he said he is proud of his players and the performance they put in their duel against Man city.

Talking from experience, Arteta said he has been at City and knows that for other teams to repeat Arsenal’s performance in their match against them, it is very difficult.

Man City defeated Arsenal with a lone goal from Raheem Sterling as they continue their indifferent run in the season. The win marks Pep Guardiola’s 500th as a manager.

Pep on the other hand praised his players for their victory.

He lauded Ederson and Bernando particularly saying they were phenomenal and reacted properly and he was satisfied with their performance.