The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of Malam Bala Abubakar, the Triumph Newspapers Correspondent in the state.

Abubakar died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Center, Katsina, as a result of a protracted illness.

The Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday, described late Abubakar as a dedicated Journalist who contributed to the development of the state.

“I knew Bala Abubakar personally, he was a kind and gentleman, a dedicated Journalist; l was shocked when I learnt about his death.

“On behalf of the entire APC members in the state, l am extending our condolence to the State NUJ Council, the Correspondents Chapel, the family of the deceased and the entire working Journalists in the state over the death.

“I pray almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi. May he give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Liman said.