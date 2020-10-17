An accident occurred in the early hours of this morning on Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

The accident according to reports was caused by two tankers laden with fuel, thereby causing an explosion on Otedola Bridge.

No casualties were recorded as at the time of filing this report.

The Otedola bridge is fast becoming notorious for reoccurring tanker accidents in the state.

“@dat_bluntgirl: Tanker Explosion just happened

at Otedola Bridge after Berger . Please stay safe! #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/tccBsgPV9G — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 17, 2020

It would be recalled that on 27 June 2018, a tanker lorry fully loaded with petroleum product fell, leaked and exploded thereby resulting in the loss of many lives and vehicles.