Seven civilians were killed and five others wounded in two improvised bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Friday, authorities confirmed.

In western Ghor province, a minibus carrying civilians tore apart after the vehicle touched off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), provincial police spokesman, Mahruf Ramish, told Xinhua.

“Two children, two women and three men were martyred and one person aboard the bus was wounded in the explosion on outskirts of provincial capital Firoz Koah at mid-day Friday,” he said.

He blamed the Taliban militant group for the attack.

In eastern Paktia province, four civilians were wounded in an IED blast in Chamkani district Friday morning, the country’s Interior Ministry confirmed.

Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians. More than 800 civilians were killed and over 2,330 others wounded in IED explosions in 2019, according to official figures.