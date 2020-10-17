The Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 has said that a total of 72 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Friday.

The task force, in a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, said that 59 out of the 72 cases were recorded in a company based in Ibadan.

Although it did not disclose the identity of the affected company, the task force said that the remaining 13 cases were from the community testing efforts.

Consequently, it force has warned residents of the state to remain vigilant over the COVID-19 pandemic and abide by all the laid down guidelines.

While stating that the state had yet to defeat the virus, it, however, assured the residents that there was no cause for alarm on the rising COVID-19 figure.

The task force said that government would continue to put all necessary measures in place to ensure the eradication of the virus in the state.

“Despite recording 72 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, we want to tell the people of Oyo State that there is no cause for alarm,” it said.

“What this tells us is that the virus is still very much around and that we all need to always remain vigilant, while adhering to the preventive protocols, as enumerated by the experts,” it said.

The task force further urged the residents to continue to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing, stick to sanitation and hygiene practices, such as constant washing of hands and use of hand sanitiser as well as the use of face masks.

It further stated that the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the state had, in conjunction with the said company, kick-started contact-tracing, while also putting measures in place to better understand and manage the situation.

The task force further indicated that efforts were on to contain the virus and make the state COVID-19-free.

“There is no need to panic, but everyone must be encouraged to take up behaviours that will reduce the spread of the virus within the state,” it said.