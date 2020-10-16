By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

West Ham has on Friday, completed the signing of highly-rated Algerian attacker, Said Benrahma on loan from Brentford.

The 25-year-old winger had been due to sign a permanent deal, but complications with his medical prompted West Ham to renegotiate the terms of the transfer. However, after his loan spell, he could make a permanent move to the London club.

Benrahama had an exciting season last year, as he scored 30 goals and made 27 assists in the championship for Brentford.

Upon signing, he said he is very happy to be a part of the team. “West Ham is a historic club, which has been in the Premier League for a very long time. It has a lot of good players and a massive club in England.

West Ham manager, David Moyes, said on the other hand that he is delighted to welcome Said to West Ham United. “He is a player who has had a lot of recognition for his performances with Brentford in the Championship. There has been a lot of interest shown in him so we are very pleased that he has decided to join us.

Benrahma will not be available for West Ham Sunday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur due to his registration being finalized after 12 pm today.