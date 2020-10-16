By Taiwo Okanlawon

2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, recording artiste, and actress has warned #EndSARS protesters not to turn the protest into a carnival.

The singer is of the opinion that turning the protests into a carnival will only trivialize the frustrations that had led to the protests.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Bisola wrote; ”My people, My people. If we turn these protests to carnivals, we are loosing focus oo and trivializing our frustration. Not everything is party party. Remember those who have died and those whose source of income has been halted.”

“I know Nigerians love to party and have a good time but please these protests are not Faaji Time. We never reach anywhere o, let’s not party away our future. What we want is for our Home (Nigeria) to be good for us and our generations to come.

“To everyone donating and contributing one way or the other, THANK YOU,” she captioned it.