By Preye Campbell

Reacting to his loan move to new club Spartak Moscow, Victor Moses has called the Russian Premier League giants ‘one of the greatest clubs in Europe’.

The ex-Super Eagles man sealed a loan switch to Spartak on Thursday after days of speculation.

His new club is a powerhouse in the Russian league; boasting 22 titles to their name.

And an excited Moses is eager to kick-off in his new home. Speaking to Team Moses Media shortly after his move was confirmed, Moses said; “Hello guys, it’s a great pleasure for me to sign for Spartak, one of the greatest clubs in Europe.

“I cannot wait to get started to meet my teammates. It’s going to be an interesting season. Come on Spartak!”

The Red-Whites have had notable players grace their field in the past, including former Nigeria hitman and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner Emmanuel Emenike.

Moses, 29, now plays for his third club in the space of a year, after loan spells with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.

His new club is currently vying for the top spot in the league with rivals Zenit St. Petersburg. Both sides are on 21 points after ten games, with Zenit leading on goals difference.