Chelsea’s Victor Moses has completed his move to Russian side Spartak Moscow on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Spartak Moscow have played 10 games in their league season and sit second in the table, level on points with city rivals CSKA Moscow.

Moses completes his move to Russia after previous loan spell in Turkey where he played for Fenerbache and Italy where he reunited with former coach, Antonio Conte.

He joined Fenerbahce in January 2019 and scored five times in 23 appearances during his year in Turkey. After 12 months he joined Inter Milan on another loan.

Moses has also served several loan spells in other places after he joined Chelsea from Wigan. In the summer of 2012, He played on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City, and West Ham United. He has 128 Chelsea appearances and 18 goals to his name, plus 38 caps and 12 goals for Nigeria before retiring from international football after the 2018 World Cup.

🇳🇬 Victor Moses is a Spartak player! Spartak Moscow and Chelsea have agreed the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Moses to our club. The loan agreement with the 29-year-old midfielder is until the end of the season with the option to buy! Welcome, Victor!#ReleaseTheSuperEagle pic.twitter.com/bkgF5Cg6QH — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 15, 2020